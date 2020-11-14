ONCEs are loving TWICE's first performance of their new Japanese single 'BETTER'

TWICE greeted their Japanese fans with a performance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'.

Previously, the popular idol group has released the M/V for their 7th Japanese original single, "Better". While the full physical version of their 7th single will be out on November 18th, the girls showed off their skills on the November 13th episode of 'Music Station' by performing "Better" live on stage.

This was TWICE's first time performing on a TV broadcast so it had many fans hyped up about the upcoming release. Some of the reactions are: "TWICE rocks"

"Oh, I really like this song! I hope they could promote this type of song in Korea too"

"Omg, Mina's visual! I'm dead"

"I like how they all sound much more comfortable"

"They did sing well this time"

"I've already got hooked on this song"

"Jihyo can really sing!"





Check out their performance below. What do you think?