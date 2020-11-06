BTS's SUGA personally explains his concept photo for their upcoming new album 'BE'

Earlier today, BTS member SUGA's concept photos were revealed.

The concept photos have been revealed along with a voice recording of SUGA explaining his concept photo. For each of their concept photos so far, the BTS members decorated the room according to their own style. SUGA's room was filled with the color blue, with the pastel blue walls matched with royal blue velvet couch.







On Big Hit Entertainment's official page, SUGA explained there is great meaning behind the color blue therefore he chose the color as the overall tone for his concept photo. The member explained that he wanted to show various tones of the blue hue as he used various light and deep colors of blue to express the sea.



Also, what caught the eyes of netizens is the mirror under his feet. He stated that the mirror is a special item that can reflect a person and also certify that the person exists in that time and space when they see themselves in the mirror.





SUGA explained, "The new album 'BE' (Delux Edition) will be able to best reflect our true selves just as the mirror so the members really stood out as we all participated in the production."



Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing the album 'BE (Delux Edition)' all around the world at the same time on November 20 KST.









