Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's Jiho, Hyojung, and Seunghee are right out of a fantasy novel in concept photos for concert

Oh My Girl has dropped concept images for JihoHyojung, and Seunghee.

The girls are continuing on with their white-dress-against-blue-background theme for their 'Winter Fairy Tale: The Lost Memory' concert. The three members revealed look beautiful and look just like fairy tale princesses in their photos.

It's been over two years since October 2018 when they had their 'Autumn Fairy Tale', and they're ready to bring the best stages online for their fans. 

The concert will air through Interpark on November 22nd at 5PM KST.

