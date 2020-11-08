Forbes believes Cosmic Girls Chocome will 'take K-pop to new heights'

Forbes ran an article on Cosmic Girls' Chocome.

The subunit, consisting of Subin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung, debuted with their single "Hmph!". According to Forbes, "sound and concept behind 'Hmph!' represents something unique to the Korean industry by blending a vintage disco sound with nearly-too-cute-to-handle vocals to deliver an undeniable K-pop hit."

It differentiated Chocome from other subunits such as Orange Caramel or Oh My Girl Banhana because it is perfect for TikTok. Forbes explained, "Not only does the song begin with its instantly addictive chorus, but it boasts an easy-to-follow choreography that can have anyone also flailing arms and doing the devil-horn dance moves. Add in the animated and colorful costumes the foursome has been wearing throughout their promotions of the song and you have prime opportunities to catch and stop those stuck in scrolling modes on their screens."

