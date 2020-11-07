Goo Hye Sun wonders why she isn't satisfied with anything in her life lately

Goo Hye Sun talked about her exhibition on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.

She and her manager were on the MBC variety show on November 7th, and the episode showed her preparing for her exhibition. While going to check the status on how the preparation was going, she said, "I'm worried just about going to check. The exhibition is so lackluster. I'm not satisfied with anything lately. I want to show people more. But I don't want anyone to come to the exhibition."

After looking ofver the exhibition, she then said, "I feel like it should have been a video exhibition. I think I made the wrong calculation. I normally love myself, but I don't know why I'm not feeling satisfied." She joked, "I enjoy being amazing. But lately I'm becoming smaller and smaller."