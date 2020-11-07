29

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hye Sun wonders why she isn't satisfied with anything in her life lately

Goo Hye Sun talked about her exhibition on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.

She and her manager were on the MBC variety show on November 7th, and the episode showed her preparing for her exhibition. While going to check the status on how the preparation was going, she said, "I'm worried just about going to check. The exhibition is so lackluster. I'm not satisfied with anything lately. I want to show people more. But I don't want anyone to come to the exhibition."

After looking ofver the exhibition, she then said, "I feel like it should have been a video exhibition. I think I made the wrong calculation. I normally love myself, but I don't know why I'm not feeling satisfied." She joked, "I enjoy being amazing. But lately I'm becoming smaller and smaller."

brideofchani5,871 pts 60 minutes ago 2
60 minutes ago

i think this is a very normal feeling for artists. it can occur and recur often. we're normally very worried people and can lose confidence easy. it can get the better of us and hamper our goals

i just gave a pep talk to my cousin about the same subject matter, because i deal with this myself often. "nothing i do is good enough, i enjoy being amazing but lately i feel like i'm getting smaller and smaller, im not satisfied with anything, nothing is giving me joy, i want to do well but i dont want anyone looking at me or my art, etc" this is all a constant thing. my favorite artistic misery thoughts are "what the hell am i doing? why did i ever start doing this? i have no talent. i'm the worst painter ever. might as well just quit now" etc etc

you really just have to push through it. thats all there is to do, there's nothing else for it. people always try to act like artists should always be happy, happy doing art, or happy with their art and themselves, etc, but sometimes there IS no joy in doing art until later. much later. then after everyone's seen it and you've made money and you've relaxed and not thought about it for a while you glance casually at what you made you think "oh....i did do well. that is beautiful. i'm glad i put it out there. i'm glad i did that. i'm glad i made that."

the satisfied and happy feelings just may not come when others think they would be appropriate or normal. let them come whenever they come and just keep going no matter what

nina97x5,394 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

She needs to seek professional help. She’s been unstable even before the divorce. Her fans keep on enabling her.

