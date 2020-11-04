Netizens state it must be nice to have money as Yang Hyun Suk is cleared from prosecution charges for the 'Burning Sun' case

Yang Hyun Suk was cleared from prostitution charges while Seungri is still undergoing military trials.

As the ugly bare face of the 'Burning Sun Scandal' has been revealed for the past two years, all that remains is the dubious innocence of YG Entertainment's former head Yang Hyun Suk and former Big Bang member Seungri's evasion.



On October 28th, Judge Park Soo Hyun of the Seoul Western District Court held a second hearing on Yang Hyun Suk, who is suspected of gambling. Yang Hyun Suk and his acquaintances are suspected of gambling at the Las Vegas casino betting a total of 335,460 USD between July 2015 and January 2019.



In the final trial, prosecutors demanded a fine of 10 million KRW (8,865 USD) for Yang Hyun Suk. During the trial, he stated, "I'm sorry for causing concern because of my carelessness. I sincerely reflected on this matter. I will never repeat the same mistake again," as he bowed his head.



Yang Hyun Suk appealed for leniency in the decision-making hearing, calling his misdeeds a "mistake." The starting point of his trials was the Burning Sun Scandal, which started in January last year. The assault case turned into a drug case, and the drug allegations spread to allegations of sexual assault and prostitution. This created a great stir as Seungri, and YG Entertainment were involved in the incident.

Yang Hyun Suk was suspected of mediating sexual services to foreign clients, habitually gambling, and exchanging money. Yang Hyun Suk was also suspected of covering up police investigations against B.I., a group member of iKON who was under investigation for purchasing drugs. In particular, allegations of sexual favors were raised regarding the Burning Sun Scandal because the timing and method of sexual favors for overseas investors were similar. However, the prosecution cleared him of the charges due to a lack of evidence.



The arrest warrant for Seungri, who is known to have been charged with twelve charges of mediating prostitution, was rejected last year. However, the trial is currently underway at the General Military Court of the Ground Operations Command. He appeared in court in his first trial on September 16th, and his lawyer diverted the crime to Yoo In Seok, former head of Yuri Holdings, who earlier admitted to the charges of arranging prostitution. Seungri's lawyer stated, "The defendant has no motive for arranging prostitution."



The Burning Sun Scandal, which has caused a huge social stir beyond the entertainment industry, swept last year like a typhoon, and the end of it is yet to be seen. After two years, the people who caused the commotion have been claiming they made mistakes and are denying their crimes for two years. Such a self-imposed crime leaves only a nasty aftertaste. Many people wonder if the Burning Sun Scandal can end in this way, with no one taking proper responsibility and being punished for their crimes.



Netizen's Commented:

"I guess having money is good. This is such a good country."

"This is dirty. So dirty."



"Only Yang Hyun Suk is free from the charges about the prostitution mediation, Seungri is still in trial."



"The people like Jung Jun Young and Choi Jong Hoon went to jail, but the people at the center of it all like Seungri and Yang Hyun Suk go free."

"There's no justice in this world. Only money and power rules."





