Kim Chung Ha reveals she's teaming up with R3HAB for new single 'Dream of You'

Kim Chung Ha has announced which artist she will be collaborating with for her next single!

The solo artist released a new teaser image for upcoming single "Dream of You," revealing that the collaborator she had been teasing was none other than Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB. Previously, R3HAB has collaborated with a number of pop acts, including Zayn and HRVY, and even remixed EXO's 2017 single "Power" for SM Station.

Meanwhile, "Dream of You" is set for release on November 27 at 12 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser image below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting collaboration!