The Boyz surprises fans with 'The Azit' event celebrating their 3rd debut anniversary

The Boyz have some exciting plans set up for their 3rd debut anniversary!





On November 24 KST, the boy group unveiled a schedule teasing 'The Azit,' a variety of activities planned to celebrate their debut anniversary with fans. Among the things fans can expect includes a fan-con, a special winter song, a photo book and exhibition run by celebrity and fashion magazine 'Dazed Korea,' and more.





Meanwhile, The Boyz debuted on December 6, 2017 with the single "Boy."

Check out the full teaser below, and stay tuned for more details about 'The Azit'!



