IZ*ONE unveils the first set of cinematic teaser photos for their upcoming fourth mini-album ‘One-reeler' / Act IV

IZ*ONE released a set of teaser photos for their comeback with their fourth mini-album.

For their comeback, IZ*ONE will return as scheduled with a 4th mini-album titled ‘One-reeler' / Act IV. Following the previously revealed concept, the album teaser photos have a romantic and vintage cinematic atmosphere.

The members each pose in the warm colors of the vintage film as they exude the autumn vibes.

IZ*ONE's fourth mini-album will be released on December 7 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!