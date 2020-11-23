22

5

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE unveils the first set of cinematic teaser photos for their upcoming fourth mini-album ‘One-reeler' / Act IV

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE released a set of teaser photos for their comeback with their fourth mini-album.

For their comeback, IZ*ONE will return as scheduled with a 4th mini-album titled ‘One-reeler' / Act IV. Following the previously revealed concept, the album teaser photos have a romantic and vintage cinematic atmosphere.

The members each pose in the warm colors of the vintage film as they exude the autumn vibes.

IZ*ONE's fourth mini-album will be released on December 7 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

  1. IZ*ONE
3 1,304 Share

3

winwins-bestie133 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

eunbi looks more and more like irene Avery comeback


also the members look amazing
Share

1

Ronaldo_Caparuch120 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Hyewon n minjoo really eat their visual so damn fine

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

