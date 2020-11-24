Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, & Hwang In Yeop talk about becoming their 'True Beauty' characters in 'Vogue'

The visual trio of tvN's upcoming new drama series 'True Beauty' have landed in the pages of 'Vogue' magazine!

In tvN's 'True Beauty', ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop work together as three high schoolers each struggling with their own inner problems. For this 'Vogue' pictorial, however, the three 'True Beauty' stars decided to put away their high school uniforms for a day to showcase their more mature sides.

In the interview which followed, each of the three stars discussed their tasks of becoming their 'True Beauty' characters, including Moon Ga Young who will be transforming into the heroine, Lim Joo Kyung. Moon Ga Young, who hopes to deliver a message about self-confidence, overcoming societal beauty standards, and more, said, "It is a very serious and touchy issue. I wanted to play Joo Kyung because I wanted to share this message with viewers. I am aware of the concerns that some viewers have raised about this drama. It can come across as offensive at first. Everyone has different standards. However, I think this drama accurately portrays the concerns of today's young people. This drama focusses on Joo Kyung's growth as she meets different people and undergoes inner transformation. I think that if people begin to think a little different about beauty and standards after watching this, then I'll know that I chose the right project."

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who will be taking on his second webtoon-based lead character in 'True Beauty', confessed in his interview, "My members Sanha and Moonbin like reading webtoons. Even before there was word that 'True Beauty' was being made into a drama, they showed it to me and said, 'This looks just like you'. Some time after that, I received the call."

He then compared himself now to his debut role in the drama 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty'. "I was lacking in so many ways back then, and everything was so chaotic. There were also various difficulties. To tell you the truth, I couldn't handle watching myself in the drama. I kept thinking, 'Why did I do that?' and 'Why was I like that?'. But I suppose that was the best I could do at the time. That was the 22-year old me, and now I'm 24-years old with a little more experience, so I believe I can do better," the idol/actor commented.

Check out Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop in the latest issue of 'Vogue'!