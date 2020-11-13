ITZY radiate as the December cover stars of 'Elle'

ITZY members dressed up warm and cozy with 'Burberry' classic styles for the December cover of 'Elle' magazine!

This upcoming issue of 'Elle' will be available in two unique cover versions, one showing ITZY's bright and radiant smiles and the other displaying the girls' more chic sides. During their interview, the ITZY members discussed their teamwork, vocal and performance skills they want to improve on, and more.

Stay tuned for more of ITZY's lovely winter pictorial cuts with 'Burberry' x 'Elle'!