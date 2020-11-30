"Is that Dara?" Fans were confused after seeing BLACKPINK Jisoo's latest photo

The newest photo uploaded on Instagram by BLACKPINK's Jisoo is gaining attention.

On November 29th, Jisoo posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption, "This is today's Jisoo."



In the photos, Jisoo is seen wearing a brand name sling bag with a bunny keychain with the initials JS embroidered on the ear. This photo caught the interest of many netizens as Jisoo resembles Dara. In one online community, netizens stated that they thought the photo was Dara at first glance and that Jisoo looked pretty.

Dara, being in the same agency as Jisoo, is also known widely for her bunny-like cute looks. Both celebrities remind fans of the soft bunny as they both boast of the cute and fresh charms.

Currently, Jisoo is filming the new JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' alongside actor Jung Hae In. 'Snowdrop' is the highly anticipated drama written by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Cho Hyun Tak from JTBC's popular hit drama 'Sky Castle.'