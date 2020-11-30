Six diet plans that helped celebrities lose over 10 kg (22 lbs)

Celebrities are known to keep a fit figure wherever they go. They are expected to look slim and fit for the camera and for fans. Many celebrities have become an expert in losing weight as they were able to lose over 10 kg (22 lbs) through diet and exercise.

Here are the six diet plans and foods that helped Korean celebrities slim down.

1. Seolhyun

Chicken breast, boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, salad

Seolhyun has a slim body that many women envy and want. Many believe she was born with a thin figure, but Seolhyun one weighed 60kg and lost her weight to currently weigh in at 47 kg. She has previously revealed her diet plan on television, stating she had eaten a meal of sweet potatoes, boiled eggs, and salad.

2. Kang So Ra

Yogurt, fruits, and nuts

Actress Kang So Ra also is known to be one of the celebrities who succeeded in her diet. Previously Kang So Ra weighted 72 kgs but had lost over 20kgs. She revealed that she eats three meals a day and eat yogurt, fruits, and nuts in the morning. For lunch, she eats a Korean style meal consisting of brown rice and vegetables. For dinner, she would eat a salad and sweet potatoes during her dieting period

3. Park Bo Ram

Sweet potatoes, tomatoes, paprika, and cucumber

﻿ ﻿

Park Bo Ram made her name known through an audition program. During the audition, she weighed in at 77kg, but through consistent diet and exercise over four years, she had lost 32 kgs in total.

Park Bo Ram revealed her diet plan on television on various occasions. She stated she would have sweet potatoes, tomatoes, paprika, and cucumbers for breakfast and have a chicken salad for lunch. Then she would have a snack of nuts, bananas, boiled eggs, followed by sweet potatoes, chicken breast meat, and cabbage for dinner.

4. Kim Shin Young

Boiled eggs, paprika, tomatoes, Bok Choy, and cabbage

Kim Shin Young rose to fame with her cute cheeks and witty humor. She is also famous for her diet as she lost a total of 38 kg. She began her diet as she had health complications due to her weight. She started to drink detox juice, greek yogurt, brown rice with boiled eggs, paprika, tomatoes, bok choy, cabbage, and fish. She is still maintaining a healthy weight after losing much weight.

5. Hong Ji Min

Acorn jelly, napa cabbage, egg whites, and picked vegetables

Musical actress Hong Ji Min had lost 30kg in just three months.

She revealed her diet plan on television and revealed she would eat a meal of steamed cabbage, acorn jelly, egg whites, and picked vegetables.

6. Ailee

100g protein, vegetables, and fruit

Ailee is also known to lose weight in a short amount of time. She caught the attention when she revealed that she had gone on an extreme diet, limiting her intake of calories. She stated she would eat a choice of chicken breast, steak, or pork to eat 100g of protein in the morning with two cups of vegetables and one fruit.

She would continue to do the same for her lunch, consuming 100g protein, two cups of vegetables, and one fruit. Then she would skip dinner.