'2020 MAMA' has announced their next lineup.

The show this year will take place on December 6th. The most recent lineup announced features Oh My Girl, The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Cravity, and ENHYPEN. The concept of this year's 'MAMA' is 'NEW-TOPIA', and will be held virtually in the face of COVID-19.

Are you excited for the upcoming award show?