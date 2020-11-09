GOT7 reveals comeback looks in 1st group teaser photo for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

GOT7 are coming back soon!

On November 10 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled a new teaser image continuing the countdown until the release of their new album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.' In the image, all seven members can be seen in their comeback concept looks, striking model-like poses in sweater, coat, and blazer looks that perfectly pair with the recent chilly weather.

Meanwhile, 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' is set for release on November 30.

Check out the full teaser photo below!