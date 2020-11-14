Former 2NE1 member Minzy reveals teaser for debut in Philippines with 'Lovely'

Former 2NE1 member Minzy has revealed a teaser for her upcoming debut in the Philippines with "Lovely".



Minzy released the Korean version of "Lovely" this past May, and after signing with filipino agency Viva, it's now been revealed she'll be releasing a Tagalog version on November 20 KST. As previously reported, Viva will be in partnership with the former 2NE1 member's self-established entertainment label MZ Entertainment and Open Door Artist Management.



Stay tuned for updates on Minzy's new version of "Lovely".



