Filming for tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' season 2 to begin in December

Filming for tvN's major hit drama 'Hospital Playlist' season 2 is starting in early December, according to media outlet reports on November 13!

As many drama fans know, 'Hospital Playlist' season 1 came to an end earlier this summer with the statement, "We will return during a new season in 2021." Having promised viewers a season 2, the drama's main cast and crew including Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yun Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung will be reuniting very soon with Shin Won Ho PD!

In fact, Shin Won Ho PD is currently in the process of casting various actors and actresses to play supporting roles in season 2. It's believed that the drama will begin airing in spring of 2021. Stay tuned for more details!

