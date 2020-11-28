BTS to perform 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on 'The Disney Holiday Singalong'

BTS will be singing 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on ABC's 'The Disney Holiday Singalong'!



On November 27th, ABC announced BTS will be performing 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' via its official Twitter account. ABC also revealed a preview of their performance, which can be seen below.

Along with BTS, famous artists such as Adam Lambert and Katy Perry will also perform Christmas carols on the show. Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show so make sure to tune in to ABC on November 30 at 8 PM EST!

Are you excited?