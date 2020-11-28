3

Posted by jennywill

BTS, Seventeen, IZ*ONE, TWICE, and others listed as 'J-pop' on Melon?

Fans noticed that various Korean artists were being categorized as 'J-pop' on Korea's biggest stream site Melon.

SBS News reported that if you searched various Korean artists on Melon, including big names such as BTSTWICESeventeen, and IZ*ONE, they were categorized as 'J-pop'. When contacted by SBS, Melon said, "We are not categorizing them into K-pop and J-pop. They are listed as such if they have Japanese albums. If you go into their details, they are listed as 'Korean boy group'."

However, SBS noted that other streaming sites such as Bugs and Genie did not make this categorization and that it was easily mistakable to users, especially since Japanese artists are also marked as 'J-pop'. The confusion is already happening, as fans who are noticing that their artists are being listed as 'J-pop' are wondering why the Korean artists are being categorized as such.

Do you think Melon should change this?

lahel225
9 minutes ago

melon making this more complicated than needed?

quark1239514,828 pts
12 minutes ago

I mean people say it's not K-Pop if it's not in Korean so... I guess I get why they labeled them as such. Personally I'm just glad to know that no matter what country you're in or what category of thing you're talking about, people are still going to be getting into ultra-specific terminology arguments. 😁

