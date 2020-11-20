BTS once again sets untouchable records, 'BE' surpasses 1.6 million album sales in just 90 minutes

BTS is once again setting untouchable records in K-Pop history.



Their new album 'BE' was released at 2 PM KST on November 20th. It has been three months since they released their record-breaking single "Dynamite."



BTS's comeback with 'BE' includes a physical album and is the first physical album released in 9 months since the release of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' that was released back in February.



Perhaps because this is the first album fully produced by the group, the album set an unprecedented record. It became a million-seller in just an hour and a half as it sold 1,664,514 copies as of 3:30 PM KST of November 20th.





As a result, BTS has set another milestone as they have a total of eight albums to exceed 1 million copies sold. BTS became a million-seller artist with their album 'WINGS' that sold 1.13 million copies. They then sold 1.02 million copies of their album 'YOU NEVER WALK ALONE,' they sold 2.22 million copies of 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her', 2.21 million copies of 'LOVE YOURSELF: Tear,' 2.59 million copies of 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer,' 3.77 million copies of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona', and 4.17 million copies of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'.



Considering that it has only been hours since the album sales began and the sales figure for the day has not been counted, it is expected that the album sales will increase much further.



Meanwhile, BTS's latest album, 'BE,' is a diary-like album that each member wrote. It reveals the candid true feelings of each member during the COVID19 pandemic.

