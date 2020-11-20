Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 8 to November 14

15

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 8 to November 14 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 31,699,507 Points

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 29,168,977 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 27,993,253 Points

4. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 24,562,412 Points

5. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 24,395,031 Points

6. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 23,655,162 Points

7. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 20,201,831 Points

8. TWICE - "I CAN'T STOP ME" - 18,372,999 Points

9. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 18,365,213 Points

10. Jannabi - "A Thought On An Autumn Night" - 17,840,535 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER THREE'

2. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2'

3. GFRIEND - '回_Walpurgis Night'

4. The Boyz - '[CHASE]'

5. Ha Sung Woon - 'Mirage'

6. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 - The 2nd Album (Kit Ver.)'

7. Junsu - 'Pit A Pat'

8. Pentagon - 'WE_TH'

9. Park Ji Hun - 'MESSAGE'

10. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"


Source: Gaon

queeenofkpoppp1 pt 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Tbh TREASURE does really well in terms of physical sales not to mention they're a ROOKIE GROUP who debuted 3 MONTHS AGO! sooooo haters can clap off also physical sales give them money soo on a side note BTS still slaying also stream life goes on I swear I cried

