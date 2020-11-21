BTOB's Minhyuk & TXT's Soobin are shocked after meeting each other for the first time and realizing how similar they look

Ever wondered what would happen if you met your doppelgänger face to face?

On the November 20 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', BTOB's Minhyuk and TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Soobin may have had that very experience!

On this day, BTOB's first ever unit BTOB 4U performed their debut song "Show Your Love" for the first time on 'Music Bank', also holding an interview with the 'Music Bank' MCs Soobin and Oh My Girl's Arin. Shortly after the broadcast, fans of both BTOB and TOMORROW x TOGETHER exploded as they realized just how similar Minhyuk and Soobin look!

What was interesting was that many fans believed Minhyuk also kept looking at Soobin with an intrigued expression.

On fan then asked Minhyuk on Twitter,

"Oppa!! Did you know there was an uproar today because you were caught on camera with TXT's Soobin-nim? Kekekeke TTTT. You two look so alike kekekeke."



Minhyuk then replied,

"Did you all think you were the only ones shocked? Everyone in our waiting room was talking about it all day, whenever the MC came on the screen (blush)."

This news quickly reached TXT's Soobin, who also took to Twitter to respond personally to Minhyuk! Soobin said,





"There was an uproar from the staff on our side as well!! You are so handsome TT. Next time we meet, would it be possible to take a selca together sunbaenim...!"



Now, Melodies (fans of BTOB) and MOAs (fans of TXT) are working together to find the instances where Minhyuk and Soobin seem to look the most like each other! Do you think the two of them could be doppelgängers?

You can also watch BTOB 4U's full 'Music Bank' interview with MCs Soobin and Arin below!