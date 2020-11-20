Henry recreates heartwarming old photos in his #RADIOchallenge with friends including Super Junior's Heechul & Donghae, Sam Hammington, & more

Henry is warming fans' hearts with his latest challenge, the #RADIOchallenge!

After releasing his 3rd mini album 'Journey' including his title track "Radio" back on November 18, Henry kicked off the #RADIOchallenge on TikTok and other SNS platforms so that everyone could spend some time looking back on past memories with their friends, families, and more.

First, Henry started off his #RADIOchallenge by reuniting with his Super Junior hyungs, Heechul and Donghae! The three stars recreated an old photo from their days living in a dorm together, striking a chord in the hearts of many longtime fans.

Next, Henry recreated some fun old photos of his past memories with Jun Hyun Moo, Sam Hammington, and Kim Soo Ro! It's double the fun when you try to pick out what's changed between the old photos and the #RADIOchallenge recreation clips, like the cute cameo appearance of William Hammington!

Why don't you try the #RADIOchallenge on SNS with Henry?

