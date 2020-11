The '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' has announced their MCs.

The show this year will be held on December 18th starting at 8:30 PM KST. The theme of the festival this year is 'Connect', as the festival wants to express that music is connecting idols and their fans even if they can't physically meet because of COVID-19.

The show has announced that TVXQ's Yunho, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and actress Shin Ye Eun will be MCs this year. Stay tuned for the lineup!