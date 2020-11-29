3

0

Posted by KayRosa 19 minutes ago

All NCT members pose for a charismatic 'NCT 2020 Resonance' group photo

NCT has released a new group photo for 'NCT 2020 Resonance'.

On November 30, the SM Entertainment boy group all got together in a single, charismatic photo in which the twenty-three members line up against a red background. As part of this year's projects, 'NCT 2020 Resonance' is comprised of a two-part album release, with the latest one being 'Resonance Pt. 2'. Recently, NCT U released the MV for "Work It", a follow up to the album's other title track, "90's Love". 

Which song do you love the most from the 'Resonance' series so far?

