Music Video
BTS release hauntingly beautiful black-and-white version of 'Life Goes On' MV directed by Jungkook

BTS has released a new version of their latest title track MV.

On November 30, the group unveiled a hauntingly beautiful black-and-white version MV of "Life Goes On", co-directed by Jungkook and Nu Kim. This MV has been crafted with a series of photographs, including several taken by the members themselves. It catches the overall atmosphere of their main MV behind-the-scenes and their recent concert stages. 

Previously, the boys have also released a 'in the forest' version of the MV. Which version do you love the most so far?

Aren_Cindy4 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Super duper proud of Director Jungkook. I'm so elated for you that you are fulfilling your dreams/aspirations one after the other. May you continue to do whatever makes you feel happy. I'll always cheer for you.

kiwikiwikiwi503 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Jungkook is so talented! The mvs have all been beautiful

