BTS release hauntingly beautiful black-and-white version of 'Life Goes On' MV directed by Jungkook

BTS has released a new version of their latest title track MV.

On November 30, the group unveiled a hauntingly beautiful black-and-white version MV of "Life Goes On", co-directed by Jungkook and Nu Kim. This MV has been crafted with a series of photographs, including several taken by the members themselves. It catches the overall atmosphere of their main MV behind-the-scenes and their recent concert stages.

Previously, the boys have also released a 'in the forest' version of the MV. Which version do you love the most so far?