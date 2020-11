IZ*ONE has released the official tracklist for their upcoming 4th mini album.

On November 30, the girl group unveiled a GIF of their tracklist with a moving spotlight. According to the GIF, the album has six tracks in total, including the title track "Panorama". As suited to the album concept, the group seems to bring in vintage cinematic effects in every teaser!

Check out the group teaser poster released previously. IZ*ONE's new album will be released on December 7 KST.