Actor Kim Woo Bin opens official Instagram account

Actor Kim Woo Bin has opened an official Instagram account.



On November 26, Kim Woo Bin made his first Instagram post, sharing the black-and-white photo above along with the message, "Hello. This is Kim Woo Bin." His label AM Entertainment stated, "I'm letting you know good news. Woo Bin finally opened his official Instagram account. Please come visit and communicate with Woo Bin more closely."



Kim Woo Bin has previously been impersonated on social media accounts, and it seems the actor has finally decided to create an official account to clear up any misunderstanding. His fans commented, "Finally! Thank you," and more.



Follow actor Kim Woo Bin's Instagram below.



