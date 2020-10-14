Would you buy this? Netizens wonder how many bottles of BTS-branded water will be sold

Recently, netizens were intrigued by the new BTS merchandise that is being released by Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS is known to release various merchandise and collaboration goods for fans to enjoy. This year BTS released a Baskin Robbins collaboration in celebration of their seventh anniversary as they released a special cake and a special ice cream flavor. They also released a BTS edition of Samsung Galaxy S20 in purple.

On October 14, BTS unveiled another merchandise that had netizens tilt their head in intrigue. This new merchandise was water.

BTS released a water product that is designed by the members themselves. This product will be released on October 15 on the Weverse Global shop.

One netizen shared this product on an online community as they felt this was intriguing merchandise. They stated, "I've seen so many products being sold as artist's merchandise but never seen water being sold like merchandise. Wonder how many of these will be bought by ARMY."







Many netizens also shared their two cents about the ordeal.

Netizens' Commented:

"This is interesting. But I don't think it's the first time."

"I personally wish they would sell pastry rather than water."



"I actually like this one. I'm not too fond of those bottles with the artist's face on it. But this one is pretty."

"This would be perfect to be sold at concerts."

"I think they'll start selling air soon, lol."



"I want to buy this product."



"The bottle is pretty. The people who want to buy should buy it."



"I wish this would be sold in the supermarkets, not only online."

