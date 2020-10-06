TXT break their own record as they surpass 300,000 pre-orders for their third mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is showing exceptional performance as the number of pre-orders for their new album surpassed 300,000 copies.

According to the distributor 'Dream Company', TXT surpassed 300,000 pre-orders for the third mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' on October 5th.



Based on this data, the group broke their own record. They have reached this number in just two weeks. TXT previously set 100,000 pre-orders for their debut album 'Dream Chapter: Magic' in February.

The album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' is a continuation of the story from their debut album. The boys are captivating the hearts of fans as they show a refreshing new concept through their new album.

Many anticipate that TXT's new album will gain much positive response as they prove their outstanding skills and visuals. TXT will be releasing their new album on October 26.