TWICE release an elegant new image of Sana for 'I Can't Stop Me'

TWICE's Sana is ready for winter in her new comeback teaser image!

In her latest teaser photo, Sana exudes elegance with a classy, black and gray look accentuated by lovely diamonds as well as a chic, black glove. So far, TWICE have revealed individual teasers of members Nayeon, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, and now Sana for their upcoming 2nd full album, 'Eyes Wide Open'.

The girls will be returning with an upbeat, retro dance genre title track, "I Can't Stop Me", this coming October 26 at 6 PM KST!



