AB6IX have just confirmed their 3rd mini album comeback with a majestic new teaser image!

In the teaser image, the AB6IX members line up dressed in charismatic, red and black military uniforms, revealing that the title of their new mini album will be 'Salute'. This will mark AB6IX's first group comeback in approximately 4 months.

Are you excited for AB6IX's return with an all-new image? Be ready for more of the boys' teasers, as well as their full comeback on November 2!