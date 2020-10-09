The CEO of Stellar's former agency responds to member Gayoung's claims

The former CEO of the agency behind Stellar made a statement about the recent broadcast in which former Stellar member Gayoung appeared.



According to Sports Chosun on October 9, CEO Choi Byung Min stated, "We paid the girls even a little bit when the company was in difficult situations not being able to make a profit or break even in the investments. Also, there was a lawsuit that took place because of a product posted on social media. This caused serious financial difficulties for the company."



CEO Choi Byung Min continued to state, "We could have taken legal action against the members, but we condoned it because we went through difficulties and hard work together. There were so many staff members who suffered and went through hardship. If she continues to appear on broadcast without checking the facts with company staff, we will take legal action."

Earlier, former Stellar member Gayoung appeared on MBN's 'Miss Back' and stated, "The CEO changed the music video costume to swimsuits. When we told him we couldn't wear them, he said, 'Why do you say you can't before trying it on?'"

Gayoung made many people upset when she revealed that she had formed a trauma due to the provocative concept that she was forced to do during her time with Stellar.

She also revealed that she left the company after the contract of seven years was up but was only able to earn 10 million KRW (~8,741 USD) during the seven years. The hosts were surprised and even expressed their anger.

However, contrary to what Gayoung claimed, CEO Choi Byung Min stated that the company paid Stellar's members despite the company's financial difficulties. He also stated Gayoung and Minhee are at fault for the main reason Stellar disbanded and disappeared.