Rookie soloist Hayeon speaks about what it's like living as the younger sister of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

The rookie solo artist Hayeon finally made her entrance in the music industry with her new song "Eyes on You."

Hayeon released her new song on various music charts on October 7. On the day of the release, Wikitree interviewed with the rookie singer.

Hayeon received a lot of attention from the public even before her debut as she was known as the younger sister of Girls' Generation member Taeyeon. She had become the hot topic as her name and Taeyeon's name were seen at the top of the search ranking trends. So, of course, the story of Taeyeon could not be left out.

Girls' Generation is the girl group that represents the second generation idol girl group. Taeyeon is the leader and the main vocals to this popular group and has also succeeded as a solo artist.

Hayeon was asked if she feels overwhelmed to be the top celebrity's younger sister, who is receiving a lot of love. Hayeon replied, "There are a lot of times I do feel overwhelmed because I can't destroy what my sister worked hard to build."





Coincidentally, Hayeon and Taeyeon's debut dates are the same. Taeyeon released her first solo album on October 7 in 2015, eight years since her debut with Girls' Generation. Five years since Taeyeon released her first solo album, Taeyeon's younger sister Hayeon released her new song, "Eyes on You."

Hayeon revealed that this was not intended, nor was it calculated. Hayeon stated, "The music video that was released is actually the one that we refilmed. So the release date for my song became delayed. And surprisingly, I released the song on the same day my sister released her solo album. I was really surprised as well."





When asked if Taeyeon gives her advice, Hayeon replied, "No, there was no advice, but she always watches over me and tells me things if I don't know something. I feel really supported and happy" and expressed her fondness and gratitude toward her sister.