Steven Yeun's upcoming Hollywood film 'Minari' with actresses Han Yeri & Youn Yeo Jung being considered for the 2021 'Academy Awards'

The film 'Minari' starring Steven Yeun, Han Yeri, and Youn Yeo Jung is one step closer to an 'Academy Awards' nomination.

'Minari' depicts the story of a Korean family who moved to a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s as they chase after the American dream. This is Steven Yeun's latest Hollywood film, starring actresses Han Yeri and Youn Yeo Jung. This is the two actresses' first Hollywood debut and has been mentioned as a candidate for the Oscar award.

The film has already received critical and public acclaim at the 36th 'Sundance Film Festival', which is one of North America's top three film festivals that was held in February. The film won the Grand Jury prize and the Audience Award.

The film also drew attention on October 1, as it was mentioned among the ten possible films predicted as candidates for next year's Oscar award on Variety, a leading U.S entertainment media outlet.

The production company A24 is set to release 'Minari' in the U.S before the end of February next year. The Academy Awards, which takes place in February annually, has been postponed to April 25. Therefore, the deadline for the entries was extended to February 28.

A24 had to also postpone the release of the film due to the COVID19 pandemic. However, A24 expressed their confidence to have the film be nominated in various categories such as Best Screenplay.

