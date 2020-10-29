BewhY responds coolly to a netizen's DM threatening to report him to the police for drugs

8

Recently, rapper BewhY made fans and netizens laugh as he responded to a ridiculous direct message.

On October 29 KST, BewhY revealed a capture of a message on his Instagram live. In the photo, a netizen sent the rapper a direct message stating that they believe that BewhY is on drugs. The netizen stated, "I've been listening to music from the people who did drugs, who didn't do drugs, and the people who didn't do drugs but then got on drugs. And I concluded that I think you are on drugs. The general public sees you with a good image that you believe in Jesus, right? Can I report you to the police if you're so confident?"


In response, BewhY messages back, "Sure lolol,"  and expresses how dumbfounded he is.

As netizens were able to have a good laugh from the ridiculous incident as BewhY responded cooly to the individual.

Meanwhile, BewhY will be married to his girlfriend of eight years on the 31st of this month.

LOL what a ridiculous message to send someone. BewhY seems like he had a good laugh from it though 😆 haha >.<

