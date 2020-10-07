'Penthouse' drama staff members injured on set due to fire scene

Two staff members of the upcoming SBS drama 'Penthouse' have been injured on set.



On October 7, reports revealed the 2 staff members were injured during preparation for a scene with fire filmed outdoors at the SBS Tanhyeon Production Center in Ilsan. Filming was immediately suspended, and the 2 staff members are reported to have returned to set after 2 days.



Producers stated:





"About 3 weeks ago, 2 staff members suffered minor abrasions and burns in an accident that occurred when the flames grew bigger while filming a fire scene. The production crew stopped filming and provided both materially and psychologically for the injured staff members' treatment.



We'd like to apologize once again to the cast and crew, who must've been shocked about the incident. We'll resume filming with the promise to provide a safe filming environment.



Once more, we apologize to the cast, crew, and viewers, and we'll do our best to film safely."





'Penthouse' stars Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Seok, and Yoon Joo Hee, and the drama revolves around the story of a woman who wants to become the 'queen' of the 100th floor of a penthouse in Gangnam. It's set to premiere on October 26 KST.