'2020 Asia Song Festival' reveals final lineup and hosts CLC's Yeeun & NCT's Doyoung

'2020 Asia Song Festival' has revealed the final lineup and hosts of the upcoming event!



CLC's Yeeun and NCT's Doyoung have been named the official hosts, while Kang Daniel, GFriend, The Boyz, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, Momoland, iKON, ATEEZ, YooA, Moonbin and Sanha, Secret Number, EVERGLOW, AB6IX, ONEUS, WEi, UNVS, and Ha Sung Woon are performing. Japanese group AKB48, Chinese group S.K.Y, Project K from Myanmar, Milli from Thailand, When Chai Met Toast from Indonesia, and Trong Hieu from Vietnam will also be featured.



The '2020 Asia Song Festival' will be held in Gyeongju City, which is known for its history and culture, on October 10. Starting in 2004, the festival featured cultural exchanges between Asian countries through music performances by K-pop artists and top Asian singers.



The concert is set to stream online on October 10 at 8PM KST through The K-Pop channel. Check out the teaser above!