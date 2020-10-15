0

0

Posted by germainej

P1Harmony stand out in 'Disharmony' teaser posters

P1Harmony have revealed teaser posters for their upcoming release 'Disharmony: Stand Out'.

In the teasers, the upcoming FNC Entertainment boy group stand out in white and gray against a metallic backdrop. After P1Harmony debuted in the movie 'P1H: The Begnning of a New World', they're ready to release their official first mini album 'Disharmony: Stand Out' and title song "Siren", which will be out on October 28 KST.

Are you excited for P1Harmony's 'Disharmony'?

