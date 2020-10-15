49

Posted by germainej

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon asks fan to stop proposing to her

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon asked a fan to stop proposing to her.

On October 15, the idol-turned-actress posted the below screenshots on her Instagram story along with the message, "Please, stop it." The screenshots reveal direct messages from a fan constantly asking her to marry them, saying, "Want to marry me," "I love you, honey," "Let's get married," "My girlfriend Park Siyeon," "My wife Park Siyeon," and more.

Other fans on Instagram responded in worry, commenting, "I'm getting goosebumps," "Why are they doing this," and more.

After PRISTIN's disbandment in May of 2019, Xiyeon transitioned into a career as an actress. She signed with Soo Yeon Kang Entertainment this past July, and she most recently starred in the tvN D web drama 'Trip'.

ppiddakhage557 pts
18 hours ago

Jeez, if it was just one person you could block them (assuming they won't make multiple accounts) but it seems like a lot of people are showing very obsessive behavior. I know idol culture is a breeding ground for this stuff, but it could escalate into something scary if fans still feel entitled to her...

cabbagejuice2,018 pts
18 hours ago

lets keep in mind i-fans do this too. Im always seeing "my gf/bf looks so good today" on social media and although its not DMs its usually comments under their posts. to some its obviously a joke but we dont know how much this kind of stuff makes them uncomfortable bc they dont know if we're joking or who we are. they could think i-fans are all creeps too, so lets all stop continuing this sentiment that idols are "ours" even if its a joke

