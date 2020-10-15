Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon asks fan to stop proposing to her

Former PRISTIN member Xiyeon asked a fan to stop proposing to her.



On October 15, the idol-turned-actress posted the below screenshots on her Instagram story along with the message, "Please, stop it." The screenshots reveal direct messages from a fan constantly asking her to marry them, saying, "Want to marry me," "I love you, honey," "Let's get married," "My girlfriend Park Siyeon," "My wife Park Siyeon," and more.



Other fans on Instagram responded in worry, commenting, "I'm getting goosebumps," "Why are they doing this," and more.



After PRISTIN's disbandment in May of 2019, Xiyeon transitioned into a career as an actress. She signed with Soo Yeon Kang Entertainment this past July, and she most recently starred in the tvN D web drama 'Trip'.



