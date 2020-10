MAMAMOO surprised fans as they hinted at a comeback when they released their single "Wanna Be Myself" earlier this month.

The powerful vocal girl group alluded their comeback to be during the autumn season this year. Just as MAMAMOO hinted, they released a comeback teaser on October 7 at midnight KST. The teaser photo shows a creative M logo showing bits of cheetah fur.

MAMAMOO will be making a comeback soon so stay tuned for more information!