Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

LOONA continues to shine in the darkness with the new set of teasers for Go Won, Heejin, and Olivia Hye

LOONA released more concept photos for members Go Won, HeeJin, and Olivia Hye to prepare for their comeback.

The girls of LOONA are illuminating the night with their beauty in the new concept photos. On October 7 at midnight KST, the girl group released more concept teaser photos for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'.

The girls continue the same concept as last time, as each member shines the night with their illuminating beauty.

LOONA will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

helloracypeach41 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Omoo this beauties

Winston4,154 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

wonder what their concept and song would be like..

hope it will get them another win this time after "So What"

