Korean netizens file national petition to ban Lay, Victoria, Kyulkyung, Cheng Xiao & more from actively promoting in Korea

Korean netizens have filed a national petition to ban certain idols from promoting in Korea.

In light of the recent historical controversy, Korean netizens have created a petition to ban idols including EXO's Lay, f(x)'s Victoria, former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung, Cosmic Girls' Cheng Xiao, Xuanyi, Meiqi, and more from promoting in Korea. As reported, netizens have expressed rage over the past several days as several Chinese K-Pop idols began to show their support in commemorating China's military involvement in the Korean War.

In the petition, netizens argued that they "do not wish to see those who seek to change the historical narrative while brazenly continuing their promotions in South Korea." The petition also noted that "China continues to make propagandistic materials to commemorate their involvement, creating films and broadcasting documentaries during prime time on television."

Furthermore, the petition supporters argued that these idols have "gained popularity by debuting in Korea," and that they are now using their influence to distort the narrative of Korean history. The petition reads, "This gesture is gaining momentum, as it is influencing other Chinese audiences and international viewers who are not knowledgeable in Korea's history."

As of October 25 at 9:55 PM KST, the petition has over 11,711 supporters and has since been undergoing review by the petition administrators.

