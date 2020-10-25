0

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

DRIPPIN drops adventurous debut MV teaser for title song 'Nostalgia'

DRIPPIN has unveiled the MV teaser for "Nostalgia".

After releasing a series of individual teasers for their album tracks, the rookie group finally revealed the MV teaser for their title song! In this teaser, the members are seeing exploring distant lands and experiencing a strange nostalgia. The concept is suitable for the album's title, 'Boyager', which teases an adventurous narrative.

Are you ready for the debut of Woollim Entertainment's new boy group? Their mini album is set for release on October 28 KST.

