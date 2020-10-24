Korean netizens rage over Chinese K-Pop idols celebrating China's military involvement in the Korean War

Korean netizens are furious with Chinese K-Pop idols commemorating China's military involvement in the Korean War.



On October 24th, many posts about Chinese celebrities celebrating the 70th anniversary of China's military involvement in the Korean War garnered wide attention on a popular online community forum. Among all relevant posts, the one revealing some of Chinese K-Pop idols have also endorsed China's historical negationism claiming China has fought with Korea against the U.S during the Korean War has gained the most attention.

More than 1000 netizens left comments reprimanding their actions and posted images conveying correct historical facts. Some of the comments include:

"Oh, what would they do if Japan said they have fought for liberation in Asia regarding the Nanjing Massacre?"

"They got rich and famous due to South Korea, and they help spread a blatant lie against us?

"Don't come to Korea if you support that kind of distorted historical record"

"(Inserts the below picture) How dare you say you helped us when in fact you invaded us helping the invader-North Korea"

What do you think?