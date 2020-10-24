2

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Korean netizens rage over Chinese K-Pop idols celebrating China's military involvement in the Korean War

AKP STAFF

Korean netizens are furious with Chinese K-Pop idols commemorating China's military involvement in the Korean War. 

On October 24th, many posts about Chinese celebrities celebrating the 70th anniversary of China's military involvement in the Korean War garnered wide attention on a popular online community forum. Among all relevant posts, the one revealing some of Chinese K-Pop idols have also endorsed China's historical negationism claiming China has fought with Korea against the U.S during the Korean War has gained the most attention. 

More than 1000 netizens left comments reprimanding their actions and posted images conveying correct historical facts. Some of the comments include: 

"Oh, what would they do if Japan said they have fought for liberation in Asia regarding the Nanjing Massacre?"

"They got rich and famous due to South Korea, and they help spread a blatant lie against us?

"Don't come to Korea if you support that kind of distorted historical record"

"(Inserts the below picture) How dare you say you helped us when in fact you invaded us helping the invader-North Korea"

  What do you think?

  1. Cheng Xiao
  2. Meiqi
  3. Xuanyi
  4. Lay
  5. Victoria
4 1,108 Share 50% Upvoted

0

popularit4,730 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

a wjsn member and who?

Share

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-22,804 pts 11 minutes ago 1
11 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seolhyun, Jennie, Irene
The Curious Case of Seolhyun and Jennie
1 hour ago   10   1,413
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
23 hours ago   106   46,538

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND