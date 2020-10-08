Korean dramas that are much more fun without the inclusion of a love story

Many people recognize Korean dramas for their fantasy-like love stories involving intense love-lines between the female protagonist falling into deep love with the male protagonist.

Sometimes there can be multiple love-lines formed in the drama storyline as it leaves the viewers on their toes to watch the next episode. However, there is more depth to K-dramas as Korean dramas can cover a vast range of genres not involving a love story.

Today, we would like to introduce a list of K-dramas that do not have any love stories but are packed with diverse content to keep viewers watching.

1. 365 Repeat the Year

Main cast: Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun

Genre: Mystery

Episodes: 12

2. Partners for Justice - Season 1

Main Cast: Jung Jae Young, Jung Yu Mi

Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, mystery

3. Save Me

Main Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller, mystery

4. Liar Game

Main Cast: Lee Sang Yoon, Kim So Eun, Shin Sung Rok

Episodes: 12

Genre: Gambling, psychological thriller

5. Life on Mars

Main Cast: Park Sung Woong, Jung Kyung Ho, Go Ah Sung

Episode: 16

Genre: Police procedural, Crime, Science fiction

6. Mad Dog

Main Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young

Episode: 16

Genre: Action fiction

7. Money Game

Main Cast: Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoo Tae Oh

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, finance

8. Incomplete Life

Main Cast: Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra

Episode: 20

Genre: Drama, a slice of life



9. Voice

Main Cast: Jang Hyuk, Lee Ha Na, Kim Jae Wook

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller

10. Children of Nobody

Main Cast: Kim Sun Ah, Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Hak Yeon

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller

11. Stranger

Main Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Doona Bae, Yoo Jae Myung

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama

12. The Guest

Main Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae

Episodes: 16

Genre: Horror

13. Stove League

Main Cast: Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Sae

Episodes: 16

Genre: Sport

14. Signal

Main Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, Lee Jae Hoon

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Fantasy

15. God's Gift: 14 Days

Main Cast: Lee Bo Young, Jo Seung Woo

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama

16. The Fiery Priest

Main Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ha Nui, Kim Sung Kyun

Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, comedy

17. School 2013

Main Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Choi Daniel

Episodes: 16

Genre: School, drama