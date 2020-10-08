Korean dramas that are much more fun without the inclusion of a love story

Many people recognize Korean dramas for their fantasy-like love stories involving intense love-lines between the female protagonist falling into deep love with the male protagonist.
Sometimes there can be multiple love-lines formed in the drama storyline as it leaves the viewers on their toes to watch the next episode. However, there is more depth to K-dramas as Korean dramas can cover a vast range of genres not involving a love story.
Today, we would like to introduce a list of K-dramas that do not have any love stories but are packed with diverse content to keep viewers watching.
1. 365 Repeat the Year
Main cast: Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun
Genre: Mystery
Episodes: 12
2. Partners for Justice - Season 1
Main Cast: Jung Jae Young, Jung Yu Mi
Episodes: 16
Genre: Crime, mystery
3. Save Me
Main Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan
Episodes: 16
Genre: Thriller, mystery
4. Liar Game
Main Cast: Lee Sang Yoon, Kim So Eun, Shin Sung Rok
Episodes: 12
Genre: Gambling, psychological thriller
5. Life on Mars
Main Cast: Park Sung Woong, Jung Kyung Ho, Go Ah Sung
Episode: 16
Genre: Police procedural, Crime, Science fiction
6. Mad Dog
Main Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young
Episode: 16
Genre: Action fiction
7. Money Game
Main Cast: Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoo Tae Oh
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama, finance
8. Incomplete Life
Main Cast: Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra
Episode: 20
Genre: Drama, a slice of life
9. Voice
Main Cast: Jang Hyuk, Lee Ha Na, Kim Jae Wook
Episodes: 16
Genre: Thriller
10. Children of Nobody
Main Cast: Kim Sun Ah, Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Hak Yeon
Episodes: 16
Genre: Thriller
11. Stranger
Main Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Doona Bae, Yoo Jae Myung
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama
12. The Guest
Main Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae
Episodes: 16
Genre: Horror
13. Stove League
Main Cast: Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Sae
Episodes: 16
Genre: Sport
14. Signal
Main Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, Lee Jae Hoon
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Fantasy
15. God's Gift: 14 Days
Main Cast: Lee Bo Young, Jo Seung Woo
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama
16. The Fiery Priest
Main Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ha Nui, Kim Sung Kyun
Episodes: 20
Genre: Drama, comedy
17. School 2013
Main Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Choi Daniel
Episodes: 16
Genre: School, drama
