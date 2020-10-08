5

2

Original Content
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Korean dramas that are much more fun without the inclusion of a love story

AKP STAFF

Many people recognize Korean dramas for their fantasy-like love stories involving intense love-lines between the female protagonist falling into deep love with the male protagonist.

Sometimes there can be multiple love-lines formed in the drama storyline as it leaves the viewers on their toes to watch the next episode. However, there is more depth to K-dramas as Korean dramas can cover a vast range of genres not involving a love story.

Today, we would like to introduce a list of K-dramas that do not have any love stories but are packed with diverse content to keep viewers watching.

1. 365 Repeat the Year

Main cast: Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun

Genre: Mystery

Episodes: 12

2. Partners for Justice - Season 1

Main Cast: Jung Jae Young, Jung Yu Mi
Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, mystery 

3. Save Me

Main Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller, mystery

4. Liar Game

Main Cast: Lee Sang Yoon, Kim So Eun, Shin Sung Rok

Episodes: 12

Genre: Gambling, psychological thriller

5. Life on Mars

Main Cast: Park Sung Woong, Jung Kyung Ho, Go Ah Sung
Episode: 16

Genre: Police procedural, Crime, Science fiction

6. Mad Dog

Main Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young
Episode: 16

Genre: Action fiction

7. Money Game

Main Cast: Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoo Tae Oh

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, finance

8. Incomplete Life

Main Cast: Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra

Episode: 20

Genre: Drama, a slice of life

9. Voice

Main Cast: Jang Hyuk, Lee Ha Na, Kim Jae Wook

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller

10. Children of Nobody

Main Cast: Kim Sun Ah, Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Hak Yeon

Episodes: 16

Genre: Thriller

11. Stranger

Main Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Doona Bae, Yoo Jae Myung

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama

12. The Guest

Main Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae

Episodes: 16

Genre: Horror

13. Stove League

Main Cast: Nam Goong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Sae

Episodes: 16

Genre: Sport

14. Signal

Main Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, Lee Jae Hoon

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Fantasy

15. God's Gift: 14 Days

Main Cast: Lee Bo Young, Jo Seung Woo

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama

16. The Fiery Priest

Main Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Ha Nui, Kim Sung Kyun

Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, comedy

17. School 2013

Main Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Choi Daniel

Episodes: 16

Genre: School, drama

  1. Bae Doo Na
  2. Choi Daniel
  3. Go Ah Sung
  4. Go Soo
  5. Hwayoung
  6. Jang Hyuk
  7. Jo Seung Woo
  8. Jung Kyung Ho
  9. Kang So Ra
  10. Kim Dong Wook
  11. Kim Hye Soo
  12. Kim Jae Wook
  13. Kim Nam Gil
  14. Kim So Eun
  15. Kim Sun Ah
  16. Kim Sung Kyun
  17. Kim Woo Bin
  18. Lee Bo Young
  19. Lee Ha Na
  20. Lee Jae Hoon
  21. Lee Jong Suk
  22. Lee Sang Yoon
  23. Lee Yi Kyung
  24. Nam Goong Min
  25. Nam Ji Hyun
  26. Seo Ye Ji
  27. Shin Sung Rok
  28. Woo Do Hwan
  29. Siwan
  30. Taecyeon
5 1,345 Share 71% Upvoted

1

testralia192 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

I can definitly recommand "Incomplete Life" and would add "My mister" to the list

Share

0

deza774497 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Would add Circle and Duel to that list

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND