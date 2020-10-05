'Knowing Brothers' to scrap episode featuring Park Kyung, Ha Suk Jin, & Kim Ji Suk after Park Kyung's school bullying controversy

On October 6, JTBC revealed its decision to not air a recently recorded episode of 'Knowing Brothers' starring guests Park Kyung, Ha Suk Jin, and Kim Ji Suk.

JTBC stated, "We have decided to not air the episode after coming across Park Kyung's recent controversy, in the hopes of preventing further discomfort to our viewers. Instead, this week's guests will be Lim Chang Jung, Shin Bong Sun, and Jessi."

Back in September, Park Kyung, Ha Suk Jin, and Kim Ji Suk attended a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' as good friends and former 'Problematic Men' co-stars. However, toward the end of September, Park Kyung came under heavy fire after several netizens confessed to being victims of Park Kyung's school bullying in the past.