TWICE's Momo and Chaeyoung to show off their talent on 'Radio Star'

The members of TWICE will be showing off their other hidden talent on the new upcoming episode of MBC's variety talk show 'Radio Star.'

Eight members of the girl group will be appearing in the episode that will be airing on October 28 KST, on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the group TWICE had appeared on a talk show altogether. On this day, Chaeyoung showed off her acting skills as she reenacted scenes from the popular drama 'The World of the Married.'



Also, member Momo showed off her dance moves and stated, "I prepared a powerful dance during my trainee days, but then the company told me that it was 'for 19 and over' so I couldn't show it."





Make sure to check out the new episode of 'Radio Star' in which the members of TWICE will show off various charms.

