Netizens react to Jessica's book 'Shine' being delayed

Many are wondering why the book has been postponed as Jessica announces the delay in the publication of her new novel 'Shine'.

Previously, the novel was initially promoted as an autobiographical novel. However, there have been revised articles that have been published stating that the novel is a "reconstructed fiction".



According to various online bookstores in Korea on September 18, Jessica was scheduled to publish her novel 'Shine' on the coming 29th. This novel was widely known as Jessica's autobiographical novel and follows the story of a Korean teenager who dreams of becoming the next generation K-pop star.

The book's publishing company promoted the book as they stated, "We have completed the copyright contracts with eleven countries including Korea, the U.S. Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam before the official release of the novel. Also, it has been confirmed for the movie production of the book as the production team that created the Netflix film 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' has confirmed to participate."

However, the publisher of 'Shine' suddenly reported on September 24th that they have postponed the publication of the novel. The reason for the postponement was due to the publisher's circumstances. They stated, "The covers and the press releases that have been distributed to online bookstores were not the final data."



Additionally, the publication company stated, "The novel is not the author's autobiographical novel, but it is a fiction that is created by the author's imagination. The movie production has not been confirmed but at a stage of discussion about the production. The author wishes to promote as a writer not as a former member of Girls' Generation."



The publisher also released a modified cover image. The phrases such as "simultaneous publication around the world" and "movie production confirmed" were omitted, and the promotional phrases were revised to "debut work" from "autobiographical novel".





Many netizens have been discussing this matter in an online community.





Netizens' Commented:

"It's okay to mention Girls' Generation since it is part of her life. But I think it's a problem if she begins to bad mouth the group. I think Jessica is criticized a lot because she says negative things more often than positive."

"She's constantly crossing the line."



"Wow, it seems that they were in a rush to get everything edited."



"Jessica, you can stop now."



"This is getting to be too much."



"I heard she already published in other countries."



"She seems to be using Girls' Generation to get traction."

