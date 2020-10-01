Girls' Generation's Taeyeon visits her family for the Chuseok holiday and has her energy sucked out by her baby cousin

Recently, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon held a live broadcast while visiting her family for the Chuseok holiday.

On October 1, Taeyeon streamed live on Instagram Live to communicate and interact with her fans after finishing her meal with her family.

During the live stream, fans were able to hear a child's voice coming from off the camera. It turned out to be Taeyeon's baby girl cousin who was interested in what Taeyeon was doing.

Taeyeon told her fans that her baby cousin was visiting and stated, "Children are so full of energy." Taeyeon called over her cousin and introduced her to the fans.

Later, Taeyeon told her baby cousin to dance to BTS's new song because she danced it before. Taeyeon sang BTS's "Dynamite" and her baby cousin danced cutely then went away. Taeyeon then said, "It's really energetic with children and dogs. Now it really feels like a holiday. Really hectic with them here."

Taeyeon continued to attempt to talk with her fans about her new Japanese album but soon after, her cousin came back with a dog toy and said she brought chicken. Her cousin kept coming back to bother Taeyeon to play with her. So Taeyeon told her fans, "This would just be a holiday special live."





Then, Taeyeon decided to borrow her baby cousin's flower pin and put it on her hair. She asked her cousin, "How do I look?" in which her baby cousin replied blandly, "You look pretty". Taeyeon asked her cousin to say it again with more feeling and her cousin continuously yelled out with enthusiasm "Unnie! You're so pretty!" making Taeyeon laugh.



Taeyeon spent the live stream continuing to show her fans how she spent time with her cousin and how she would play with her. By the end of the live broadcast, Taeyeon seemed drained playing with her baby cousin and ended the broadcast by saying "I guess this is what it really feels like to be with family during the holidays."



